DIU liquidated Russian operators of the Skat 350M UAV

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports a new successful operation by its fighters, during which they managed to destroy Russian army personnel and equipment. This time, the rumble was heard in Tokmak.
Points of attention
- The operation serves as a reminder that there will be consequences for war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people, as stated by the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- The elimination of the Skat 350M UAV operators signifies Ukraine's commitment to defending its territory and safeguarding its people against aggressors.
What is known about the new DIU operation?
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, on the morning of July 16, 2025, a powerful explosion thundered on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region.
After that, a green UAZ 452 took off into the air.
What is important to understand is that the Russian occupiers used this drone to identify the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhia region and adjust artillery fire.
Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to destroy both Russian operators along with the Skat 350M UAV, which they were transporting in a “loaf”.
