Russia attacked Vinnytsia with dozens of drones — there are casualties

On the night of July 16, Vinnytsia came under a massive attack by Russian drones. Industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. According to preliminary data, seven people were injured.
Points of attention
- A total of 18 targets were destroyed out of the 28 enemy drones that attacked the Vinnytsia region.
- Rescue operations are ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack, with fires being localized and casualties receiving medical attention.
The Russian attack on Vinnytsia on July 16 — what is known
Natalia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the city and the region.
During the night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the movement of enemy drones towards the city.
At around 03:00, the first powerful explosions were heard in Vinnytsia.
At 07:05. Zabolotna officially confirmed that the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to seven.
In addition, hits on industrial infrastructure facilities were recorded.
According to Zabolotnaya, the fire was localized at one of the facilities, while rescuers are continuing their work at the other.
Four residential buildings were also damaged in the Vinnytsia region. One of the houses received significant damage.
According to the latest data, 28 UAVs attacked the region, of which approximately 18 targets were destroyed.
