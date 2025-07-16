Russia attacked Vinnytsia with dozens of drones — there are casualties
The Russian attack on Vinnytsia on July 16 — what is known

The Russian attack on Vinnytsia on July 16 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of July 16, Vinnytsia came under a massive attack by Russian drones. Industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. According to preliminary data, seven people were injured.

Points of attention

  • A total of 18 targets were destroyed out of the 28 enemy drones that attacked the Vinnytsia region.
  • Rescue operations are ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack, with fires being localized and casualties receiving medical attention.

The Russian attack on Vinnytsia on July 16 — what is known

Natalia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the city and the region.

As a result of the enemy attack in the city of Vinnytsia, civilian infrastructure facilities have been hit. Currently, there is information about 4 victims, she initially reported.

During the night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the movement of enemy drones towards the city.

At around 03:00, the first powerful explosions were heard in Vinnytsia.

At 07:05. Zabolotna officially confirmed that the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to seven.

Five of them have burns. Two are in serious condition, three are in moderate condition, the official said.

In addition, hits on industrial infrastructure facilities were recorded.

According to Zabolotnaya, the fire was localized at one of the facilities, while rescuers are continuing their work at the other.

Four residential buildings were also damaged in the Vinnytsia region. One of the houses received significant damage.

According to the latest data, 28 UAVs attacked the region, of which approximately 18 targets were destroyed.

