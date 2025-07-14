Watch: the DIU showed the combat work of the NRK Lyut

Ukrainian intelligence is scaling up the use of ground robotic complexes during combat operations.

DIU fighters use the Lyut anti-tank missile system at the front

The video includes exclusive footage of the use of the "Lyut" anti-tank missile system on the front in the Sumy region, as well as radio intercepts of Muscovites' reactions after meeting with the machine.

This robot, armed with a PKT machine gun, overcomes difficult terrain with fallen trees and explosion craters. It also demonstrates stable communication during movement and transmits a "picture" to the control center.

The video shows that, having reached enemy positions, the robot destroys the Russian occupiers with dense machine gun fire. Share

The ground-based robotic complex "Lyut" has passed combat testing in real combat conditions. It is armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun and equipped with systems that allow it to detect and destroy targets both day and night.

The complex has compact dimensions - it is easily transported in the back of a military pickup truck. Thanks to the silent electric motor and powerful batteries, "Lyut" is able to work for a long time. High ground clearance allows you to overcome difficult terrain, and the system operates in a wide temperature range.

The NRC is controlled remotely from cover, allowing the operator to avoid direct threats. The main purpose of the combat robot is to support Ukrainian units and replace soldiers in particularly dangerous areas of the front.