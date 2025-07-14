Watch: the DIU showed the combat work of the NRK Lyut

Ukrainian intelligence is scaling up the use of ground robotic complexes during combat operations.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian intelligence is actively using ground-based robotic systems like the Lyut NRC armed with a PKT machine gun in combat operations.
- The ground robotic complex Lyut features silent electric motor, compact dimensions, and high ground clearance, making it effective in dangerous areas of the front.
- Combat testing of the Lyut anti-tank missile system has demonstrated its capability to detect and destroy targets day and night.
DIU fighters use the Lyut anti-tank missile system at the front
The video includes exclusive footage of the use of the "Lyut" anti-tank missile system on the front in the Sumy region, as well as radio intercepts of Muscovites' reactions after meeting with the machine.
This robot, armed with a PKT machine gun, overcomes difficult terrain with fallen trees and explosion craters. It also demonstrates stable communication during movement and transmits a "picture" to the control center.
The ground-based robotic complex "Lyut" has passed combat testing in real combat conditions. It is armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun and equipped with systems that allow it to detect and destroy targets both day and night.
The complex has compact dimensions - it is easily transported in the back of a military pickup truck. Thanks to the silent electric motor and powerful batteries, "Lyut" is able to work for a long time. High ground clearance allows you to overcome difficult terrain, and the system operates in a wide temperature range.
The NRC is controlled remotely from cover, allowing the operator to avoid direct threats. The main purpose of the combat robot is to support Ukrainian units and replace soldiers in particularly dangerous areas of the front.
