On the evening of July 10, a gas pipeline exploded in the Russian city of Langepas, located in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Tyumen Region of the Russian Federation. It supplies the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC). This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the DIU.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the gas pipeline in the Tyumen region poses a significant threat to the Russian military-industrial complex, potentially leading to substantial material losses.
- The special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine highlights tensions between Ukraine and Russia, impacting relations between the two countries.
- The damaged gas pipeline serving MIC in multiple regions will result in extensive financial losses, estimated at millions of dollars, and will impact gas supply for repair duration.
Special operation DIU: gas pipeline destroyed in Tyumen region of the Russia
According to sources, as a result of the special operation, a section of a large gas pipeline serving Russian military-industrial enterprises in the Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk regions was destroyed.
Since the price of 1,000 m3 of gas is currently about $350, the amount of one-time damage alone is at least $1.3 million.
The interlocutor at the GUR explains that the work on restoring and testing the gas pipeline will last about one month, since the damaged pipes are located in a swampy area, which complicates the work of repair crews and will lead to a reduction in the volume of gas supply for the specified period to 25 million m 3. This, in turn, will lead to indirect material losses of almost 76 million US dollars.
Local media reported that the powerful explosions left the local population "deeply concerned." Emergency services and repair crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.
