DIU destroyed a gas pipeline important for the Russian military-industrial complex in the Tyumen region — sources
bavovna
Source:  online.ua

On the evening of July 10, a gas pipeline exploded in the Russian city of Langepas, located in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Tyumen Region of the Russian Federation. It supplies the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC). This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the DIU.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of the gas pipeline in the Tyumen region poses a significant threat to the Russian military-industrial complex, potentially leading to substantial material losses.
  • The special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine highlights tensions between Ukraine and Russia, impacting relations between the two countries.
  • The damaged gas pipeline serving MIC in multiple regions will result in extensive financial losses, estimated at millions of dollars, and will impact gas supply for repair duration.

Special operation DIU: gas pipeline destroyed in Tyumen region of the Russia

According to sources, as a result of the special operation, a section of a large gas pipeline serving Russian military-industrial enterprises in the Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk regions was destroyed.

The capacity of the affected gas pipeline is 2.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. And given the distance between the gas compressor stations (about 20 km), the two pipes damaged by the explosions contained approximately 4,112,000 m3 of gas.

Since the price of 1,000 m3 of gas is currently about $350, the amount of one-time damage alone is at least $1.3 million.

The interlocutor at the GUR explains that the work on restoring and testing the gas pipeline will last about one month, since the damaged pipes are located in a swampy area, which complicates the work of repair crews and will lead to a reduction in the volume of gas supply for the specified period to 25 million m 3. This, in turn, will lead to indirect material losses of almost 76 million US dollars.

Local media reported that the powerful explosions left the local population "deeply concerned." Emergency services and repair crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Media screen

Western Siberia, with its rich natural resources, which literally feeds Moscow and allows the Kremlin to live in luxury, should once again think about its separate future. There is a feeling that when the locals begin to actively advocate for their own independence from the center, such "incomprehensible explosions" will stop, Siberians will no longer die for Putin's interests in the so-called "Northern Front", and the region will flourish thanks to its natural resources. Until then, obviously, here and there "something will happen" with GURkot, explosions and crazy losses, — the interlocutor from GUR commented on the event.

