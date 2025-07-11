DIU destroyed a gas pipeline important for the Russian military-industrial complex in the Tyumen region — sources

On the evening of July 10, a gas pipeline exploded in the Russian city of Langepas, located in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Tyumen Region of the Russian Federation. It supplies the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC). This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the DIU.

According to sources, as a result of the special operation, a section of a large gas pipeline serving Russian military-industrial enterprises in the Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk regions was destroyed.

The capacity of the affected gas pipeline is 2.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. And given the distance between the gas compressor stations (about 20 km), the two pipes damaged by the explosions contained approximately 4,112,000 m3 of gas. Share

Since the price of 1,000 m3 of gas is currently about $350, the amount of one-time damage alone is at least $1.3 million.

The interlocutor at the GUR explains that the work on restoring and testing the gas pipeline will last about one month, since the damaged pipes are located in a swampy area, which complicates the work of repair crews and will lead to a reduction in the volume of gas supply for the specified period to 25 million m 3. This, in turn, will lead to indirect material losses of almost 76 million US dollars.

Local media reported that the powerful explosions left the local population "deeply concerned." Emergency services and repair crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

