"They're already shipping." Trump announced important news about Patriot

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed to media representatives that the first Patriot missiles intended for Ukraine are already being sent to allies.
Points of attention
Ukraine will soon receive even more Patriot
Journalists asked Donald Trump which countries are currently supplying.
The American leader emphasized that the first missiles are coming from Germany.
The White House chief of staff also told reporters that he had not had any conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after July 14.
As you know, on this very day he officially announced that he plans to transfer various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot.
Donald Trump did not hide his indignation at Russia's actions and emphasized that he would impose tough sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement was not reached within 50 days.
In addition, the American leader announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in the near future.
