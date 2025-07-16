"They're already shipping." Trump announced important news about Patriot

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed to media representatives that the first Patriot missiles intended for Ukraine are already being sent to allies.

Ukraine will soon receive even more Patriot

They (Patriot — ed.) are already being sent,” the head of the White House emphasized. Share

Journalists asked Donald Trump which countries are currently supplying.

The American leader emphasized that the first missiles are coming from Germany.

They come from Germany and then they are replaced by Germany. And in all cases the United States gets paid in full…We always get our money back in full. Donald Trump President of the United States

The White House chief of staff also told reporters that he had not had any conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after July 14.

As you know, on this very day he officially announced that he plans to transfer various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot.

Donald Trump did not hide his indignation at Russia's actions and emphasized that he would impose tough sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement was not reached within 50 days.