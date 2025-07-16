"They're already shipping." Trump announced important news about Patriot
Category
Politics
Publication date

"They're already shipping." Trump announced important news about Patriot

Ukraine will soon receive even more Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed to media representatives that the first Patriot missiles intended for Ukraine are already being sent to allies.

Points of attention

  • The White House confirmed that there have been no recent conversations between Trump and Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the focus on supporting Ukraine with military aid.
  • The transfer of Patriot missiles reflects the ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the strategic partnerships between the US, Germany, and Ukraine in the context of international relations.

Ukraine will soon receive even more Patriot

They (Patriot — ed.) are already being sent,” the head of the White House emphasized.

Journalists asked Donald Trump which countries are currently supplying.

The American leader emphasized that the first missiles are coming from Germany.

They come from Germany and then they are replaced by Germany. And in all cases the United States gets paid in full…We always get our money back in full.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House chief of staff also told reporters that he had not had any conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after July 14.

As you know, on this very day he officially announced that he plans to transfer various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot.

Donald Trump did not hide his indignation at Russia's actions and emphasized that he would impose tough sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement was not reached within 50 days.

In addition, the American leader announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in the near future.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU was able to outwit Trump to save Ukraine
The European Union successfully won Trump over to its side
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tactical game. What Ukraine can expect from Trump next
What game is Trump playing right now?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin reacted for the first time to Trump's tough ultimatum
Medvedev publicly challenged Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?