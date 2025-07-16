Ballistics and 400 drones. First details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
Ballistics and 400 drones. First details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

During the night of July 15 and 16, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, as well as 400 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that air defenses successfully shot down 198 enemy Shahed UAVs and suppressed 145 simulator drones using electronic warfare tactics.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hitting 1 missile and 57 UAVs in 12 locations, with downed aircraft fragments falling in 2 locations, urging unity and victory in defense.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

The Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea (up to 255 of them — "shaheeds").

This time, the main areas of attack are Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down 198 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

It is also indicated that 145 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 1 missile and 57 UAVs were hit in 12 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

