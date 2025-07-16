"Trump did not betray Ukraine." What to expect from the US president next

Recent events on the international stage have shocked many, as no one expected US leader Donald Trump to increase aid to Ukraine. However, CNN warns that it is too early to rejoice: the American leader is still in no hurry to impose sanctions on Russia, although he should have done so long ago.

Trump's deadline for Putin may be just an empty threat

According to journalists, the new steps of the US president are really important.

First of all, we are talking about promises to supply Patriots, threats of new sanctions against Russia, and harsh statements against Putin.

We are ready to take decisive action if Russia does not agree to peace. Donald Trump President of the United States

Although the American leader issued a tough ultimatum to Russia on July 14, it seems that this did not scare the Kremlin at all.

The Russian army continues to carry out massive attacks on Ukraine, while Putin makes his absurd demands.

The summer offensive continues, threatening the loss of territory and the lives of civilians. But the worst fears about Trump's second term have not yet come true. Trump has not betrayed Ukraine, has not abandoned Europe to the Kremlin's mercy, and has even become softer on NATO, the journalists emphasize. Share

As for the 50-day deadline for Russia, this is where the main problem lies.

It's no secret that Trump's deadlines, in most cases, are empty words.