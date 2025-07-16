Recent events on the international stage have shocked many, as no one expected US leader Donald Trump to increase aid to Ukraine. However, CNN warns that it is too early to rejoice: the American leader is still in no hurry to impose sanctions on Russia, although he should have done so long ago.
Points of attention
- Despite concerns, Trump's actions have not yet shown betrayal towards Ukraine, and he has maintained a stance against Kremlin aggression.
- The effectiveness of Trump's ultimatum to Russia remains questionable, raising doubts on the outcome of the escalating tensions and the role of US leadership.
Trump's deadline for Putin may be just an empty threat
According to journalists, the new steps of the US president are really important.
First of all, we are talking about promises to supply Patriots, threats of new sanctions against Russia, and harsh statements against Putin.
Although the American leader issued a tough ultimatum to Russia on July 14, it seems that this did not scare the Kremlin at all.
The Russian army continues to carry out massive attacks on Ukraine, while Putin makes his absurd demands.
As for the 50-day deadline for Russia, this is where the main problem lies.
It's no secret that Trump's deadlines, in most cases, are empty words.
