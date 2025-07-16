The greatest success: Who really convinced Trump to help Ukraine?

As The Wall Street Journal learned, it was German leader Friedrich Merz who played an important role in US President Donald Trump's decision regarding new Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine and increased support for Kyiv from the United States.

Merz still managed to convince Trump

According to anonymous sources, the German Chancellor was able to establish contact with the head of the White House, although his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, was unable to do so.

First of all, Donald Trump was bribed by Merz's willingness to pay for American weapons for Ukraine.

Insiders say they see it as Merz's personal merit and Berlin's "greatest success" in that the American leader has dramatically changed his approach to helping Ukraine.

It was Merz who initiated the call to Trump immediately after media reports emerged that the Pentagon had frozen the delivery of aid to Ukraine, even aid agreed upon during the Biden administration. The conversation took place on July 3. Share

The German Chancellor told Trump that he was calling to congratulate him on US Independence Day and to "propose a deal" for Germany to buy two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine.

At the time, the head of the White House did not answer whether he agreed, but complained that Putin was "leading him by the nose."

On July 11, after a new large-scale shelling of Ukraine, Trump himself called Merz and again complained about the Russian dictator.