18th package of sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy revealed key details

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the adoption by the European Union of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. According to the Ukrainian leader, it was made stronger than expected thanks to the efforts of the bloc's members.

What is important to know about the 18th package of sanctions against Russia

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that the new package significantly increases the pressure on the Russian tanker fleet.

It's not just about the ships themselves, but also about the captains of the shadow fleet and the companies that enable this oil-based financing of murder.

The European Union is also introducing a stricter price cap on Russian oil — around $46 per barrel. In coordination with other partners in the world, we will work to ensure that the price cap really cuts into Russian revenues. It is possible. We already know how to put pressure. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Also extremely important is the decision of official Brussels to ban any transactions related to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

What is important to understand is that the construction of the latter was part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's preparation for a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for blocking the entire Russian war infrastructure.