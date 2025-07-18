18th package of sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy revealed key details


Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the adoption by the European Union of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. According to the Ukrainian leader, it was made stronger than expected thanks to the efforts of the bloc's members.

Points of attention

  • In cooperation with international partners, efforts are being made to ensure that the sanctions effectively impact Russian revenues and obstruct the Russian war infrastructure.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for synchronized European sanctions and further decisions at the national and partnership levels to counter Russian aggression.

What is important to know about the 18th package of sanctions against Russia

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that the new package significantly increases the pressure on the Russian tanker fleet.

It's not just about the ships themselves, but also about the captains of the shadow fleet and the companies that enable this oil-based financing of murder.

The European Union is also introducing a stricter price cap on Russian oil — around $46 per barrel. In coordination with other partners in the world, we will work to ensure that the price cap really cuts into Russian revenues. It is possible. We already know how to put pressure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Also extremely important is the decision of official Brussels to ban any transactions related to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

What is important to understand is that the construction of the latter was part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's preparation for a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for blocking the entire Russian war infrastructure.

We are promptly preparing the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukraine and are also preparing new decisions on sanctions — both at the level of partners and in Ukrainian jurisdiction. Glory to Ukraine! — concluded the head of state.

