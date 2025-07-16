Trump turned to Zelensky with a new proposal for cooperation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the United States is willing to purchase drones produced by Ukraine. In return, Kyiv seeks to purchase other weapons from American manufacturers.

What Trump offered Zelensky

As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv currently wants to buy weapons from the United States to create an air shield.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this is an extremely beneficial cooperation for both sides, as Washington has shown interest in Ukrainian drones.

There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy things from you that only you have. He told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian drones... I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has been able to de facto create its own drone industry from scratch.

There are currently hundreds of companies operating in the country that develop or manufacture drones.