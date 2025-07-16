Trump turned to Zelensky with a new proposal for cooperation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the United States is willing to purchase drones produced by Ukraine. In return, Kyiv seeks to purchase other weapons from American manufacturers.
Points of attention
- The desire to create an air shield by acquiring weapons from American manufacturers reflects Ukraine's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities with advanced technology.
- The partnership between small startups and large private manufacturers in Ukraine's drone industry demonstrates the country's srapid progress in establishing itself as a key player in the global drone market.
What Trump offered Zelensky
As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv currently wants to buy weapons from the United States to create an air shield.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this is an extremely beneficial cooperation for both sides, as Washington has shown interest in Ukrainian drones.
What is important to understand is that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has been able to de facto create its own drone industry from scratch.
There are currently hundreds of companies operating in the country that develop or manufacture drones.
