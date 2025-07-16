Zelensky explained who Putin is really afraid of

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of the Americans, because after General Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine, heavy bombing stopped.

Putin is afraid of angering the US even more

The head of state shared his observations in an interview with Newsmax.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that after General Kellogg arrived in Kyiv, there were no massive bombings for two nights in a row.

This is a very interesting example. There were no major attacks this night or the night before. People even started joking about it, that we should give Kellogg a Ukrainian passport and leave him here. And let the Americans come here more often… What does this mean? That Putin bombs civilians, but when the Americans are here, he doesn’t. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, recent events indicate that Putin is truly afraid of the United States.

Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on July 14, the very day that US leader Donald Trump announced increased support for Ukraine and issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin.

What is also interesting is that the visit of the US President's special envoy to Ukraine will last as long as 7 days.