Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of the Americans, because after General Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine, heavy bombing stopped.
Points of attention
- General Kellogg's extended 7-day visit to Ukraine coinciding with increased US support and an ultimatum to the Kremlin underlines the ongoing tension between the US and Russia in the region.
- The example of Putin's response to American presence offers insights into the complex geopolitics at play in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin is afraid of angering the US even more
The head of state shared his observations in an interview with Newsmax.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that after General Kellogg arrived in Kyiv, there were no massive bombings for two nights in a row.
According to the head of state, recent events indicate that Putin is truly afraid of the United States.
Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on July 14, the very day that US leader Donald Trump announced increased support for Ukraine and issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin.
What is also interesting is that the visit of the US President's special envoy to Ukraine will last as long as 7 days.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-