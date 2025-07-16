The EU plans to allocate 88 billion euros to Ukraine

As Politico learned, official Brussels is currently actively working on a seven-year budget of 1.717 trillion euros from 2028. Within its framework, Ukraine may receive 88 billion euros from the European Commission.

What is known about the new European Commission plan?

According to insiders, if the commission members led by President Ursula von der Leyen agree on this amount, it would mean total spending would rise to 1.23% of gross national income over the seven years from 2028, compared to around 1.1% in the current period.

It is currently known that European officials have already been able to reach a preliminary agreement on allocating some funds to the bloc's less developed regions.

What is important to understand is that this was the main demand of the EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto, but the details may change during the negotiations.

As of today, official Brussels plans to allocate 946 billion euros for the "social model and quality of life in Europe," which could include regional policy and the common agricultural policy, which currently account for two-thirds of the EU budget.

In addition, it is noted that the special extra-budgetary fund for Ukraine will amount to 88 billion euros over the next seven years.