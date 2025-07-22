Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Odessa, and Sumy — a child died, many were injured

The Russian army continues to attack Donetsk region daily, including the settlement of Kramatorsk. Local authorities report that at least one child was killed and five civilians were injured in a new enemy attack on the city on the night of July 22. Odesa and Sumy have also come under Russian attacks.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk

The head of the Kramatorsk MVA, Oleksandr Honcharenko, spoke about the situation in the city.

In Kramatorsk, Russians hit a residential building and killed a child. On the night of July 22, Russians hit Kramatorsk with a CAB. The hit occurred in an apartment building, causing a fire. Oleksandr Honcharenko Head of Kramatorsk MBA

According to Honcharenko, as of 7:30 a.m., one person was reported dead — a 10-year-old boy.

In addition, it is indicated that 5 more people were injured and are receiving qualified medical assistance.

Photo: Kramatorsk Post

What is known about Russia's attack on Odessa?

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russian Federation again attacked the city with strike drones.

The impact caused a fire in the parking lot, cars were on fire, windows in a high-rise building were broken, and a store was damaged.

According to preliminary data, 1 person was injured.

17 units of equipment and 62 rescuers of the State Emergency Service joined the fight against the consequences of the Russian attacks.

What is the current situation in Sumy?

The city has once again been hit by an enemy airstrike: there are casualties, including a child.

Rescuers arrived at the scene, evacuated residents of damaged houses, rescued two citizens, extinguished the fires, and surveyed the area.

Currently, 3 people are known to have been injured, including one child. In total, 12 people sought medical attention.