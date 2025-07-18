Rescue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia at risk of disruption
Rescue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia at risk of disruption

Ukraine faces new challenges due to Trump's policies
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump's team is sharply cutting aid to its allies, making it more difficult to find thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during the war against Ukraine, Council of Europe envoy Tordis Kolbrun Reykfjördur Gylfadottir has warned publicly.

  • Organizations are facing challenges in tracking abducted children and seek alternative financing as European countries step in.
  • Documentary 'Damaged Childhood' sheds light on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, offering insights into the ongoing crisis.

Ukraine faces new challenges due to Trump's policies

According to the official, Ukraine's allies are already seeing signs that the termination of US financial support for programs to search for minors is hindering their rescue.

Some organizations were still able to retain some of the tracked data.

European countries will have to finance it. We cannot stop tracking them and then start tracking them again in the coming months. So it has to continue,” emphasized Tordis Kolbrun Reykfjörd Gülfadottir.

Another blow to Ukraine's allies was US sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

What is important to understand is that they are what significantly complicate the task of holding Russia accountable for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

People are afraid to cooperate with independent courts to uphold the rules-based order and international law because they fear the consequences for the US administration.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:

