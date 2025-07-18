Rescue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia at risk of disruption

US President Donald Trump's team is sharply cutting aid to its allies, making it more difficult to find thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during the war against Ukraine, Council of Europe envoy Tordis Kolbrun Reykfjördur Gylfadottir has warned publicly.
Ukraine faces new challenges due to Trump's policies
According to the official, Ukraine's allies are already seeing signs that the termination of US financial support for programs to search for minors is hindering their rescue.
Some organizations were still able to retain some of the tracked data.
Another blow to Ukraine's allies was US sanctions against the International Criminal Court.
What is important to understand is that they are what significantly complicate the task of holding Russia accountable for the abduction of Ukrainian children.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
