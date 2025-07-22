Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of July 21-22, Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 42 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 33 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

The Air Defense Forces revealed the results of their work

Russia launched a new airstrike on Ukraine at around 11:00 p.m. on July 21.

The enemy attacked from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 26 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the south and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 7 UAVs were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it is indicated that 9 UAVs were hit in 3 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 3 locations.