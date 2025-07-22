Patriot for Ukraine. At what stage are the negotiations between the US and Germany?
Patriot for Ukraine. At what stage are the negotiations between the US and Germany?

Source:  online.ua

As reported by German leader Friedrich Merz, official Berlin has not yet received confirmation of the timing when the US will be able to transfer Patriot systems to Germany to replace those sent to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has expressed intentions to finance the purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine.
  • Reports suggest that Germany and the United States are nearing a final agreement on the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

What are the US and Germany agreeing on?

According to the German Chancellor, the team of American leader Donald Trump has made a general commitment to transfer Patriot systems to Germany and the European Union so that they can then supply existing Patriot systems to Ukraine.

We will hand over and we will get a replacement. But that replacement has not actually been purchased yet. There are ongoing negotiations with the US government about where the replacement will come from.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

The German leader stressed that defense ministers must now agree on the details.

Against this background, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed his intentions to finance the purchase of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system for Ukraine.

As already mentioned, at the beginning of the 29th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius officially stated that Berlin and Washington had reached an agreement on providing Ukraine with five Patriot air defense systems.

Foreign journalists claim that Germany and the United States are close to a final agreement on the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

