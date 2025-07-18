Europe and the US should actively prepare for a future war against China and Russia, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping will certainly force Russia to attack NATO when it is about to attack Taiwan.

Europe and the US will have to fight against China and Russia

This was stated by the new commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Alex Hrynkevich.

Hrynkevich believes that the European Union and the United States have a maximum of two and a half years to prepare for war against Russia and China.

The general believes that 2027 will be the year of a major crisis.

According to Hrynkevich, Xi Jinping, while planning an attack on Taiwan, will look for ways to distract the attention of the US and NATO from the Pacific region. One way could be for Russia to attack the Alliance countries. Share

Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a satellite of China, Xi will force the Kremlin to attack Europe. And he himself will try to attack Taiwan while NATO and the US repel the Russian offensive.

It should be noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has the same opinion. He believes that China could force Russia to attack NATO countries in order to divert the bloc's attention from the Asia-Pacific region. The Kremlin would become "cannon fodder" for Beijing.