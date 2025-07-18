General Hrynkevich called on Europe and the US to actively prepare for war — against whom
Category
World
Publication date

General Hrynkevich called on Europe and the US to actively prepare for war — against whom

Hrynkevich
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

Europe and the US should actively prepare for a future war against China and Russia, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping will certainly force Russia to attack NATO when it is about to attack Taiwan.

Points of attention

  • Europe and the US are advised to prepare for a possible military confrontation with China and Russia, as highlighted by General Hrynkevich's warnings.
  • Scenarios involving Chinese leader Xi Jinping potentially instigating Russia to attack NATO during a conflict over Taiwan are a cause for concern, according to the NATO commander.
  • By 2027, a significant crisis may unfold, necessitating readiness for war, as predicted by General Hrynkevich and supported by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Europe and the US will have to fight against China and Russia

This was stated by the new commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Alex Hrynkevich.

Hrynkevich believes that the European Union and the United States have a maximum of two and a half years to prepare for war against Russia and China.

The general believes that 2027 will be the year of a major crisis.

According to Hrynkevich, Xi Jinping, while planning an attack on Taiwan, will look for ways to distract the attention of the US and NATO from the Pacific region. One way could be for Russia to attack the Alliance countries.

Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a satellite of China, Xi will force the Kremlin to attack Europe. And he himself will try to attack Taiwan while NATO and the US repel the Russian offensive.

The EU and the US have only 18 months to prepare for a global military conflict with China and Russia.

Alex Hrinkevich

Alex Hrinkevich

NATO Commander in Europe, General

It should be noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has the same opinion. He believes that China could force Russia to attack NATO countries in order to divert the bloc's attention from the Asia-Pacific region. The Kremlin would become "cannon fodder" for Beijing.

Rutte also suggested that in five or seven years, Russia could attack a NATO member. The Kremlin would most likely choose Estonia or another Baltic country as its target.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Top US Army General Hrinkevich assessed Ukraine's chances of winning the war against Russia
Hrynkevich
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It will hit hard." NATO Secretary General addresses Putin's allies
NATO Secretary General threatens Putin's henchmen
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Arms procurement for Ukraine. 8 NATO countries join Trump's plan
NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?