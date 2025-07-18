Arms procurement for Ukraine. 8 NATO countries join Trump's plan
Arms procurement for Ukraine. 8 NATO countries join Trump's plan

Seven European countries and Canada have now joined the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of the US-NATO agreement.

Points of attention

  • Seven European countries and Canada have joined the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the US-NATO agreement.
  • Germany, Norway, Sweden, and other NATO countries are committing to purchase weapons to support Ukraine's defense against Russia.
  • NATO's European members and Canada will lead in financing the initiative, while NATO will coordinate the supply through the NSATU mission.

8 NATO countries join Trump's plan for Ukraine

This was reported by an Alliance official.

According to him, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Finland, and Canada have undertaken commitments to purchase weapons.

The agreement between NATO Secretary General Rutte and President Trump is a major milestone in providing Ukraine with the military resources it needs to defend itself against Russia. NATO's European members and Canada will take the lead in financing, while NATO will coordinate the delivery, including through the NSATU.

He also added that NATO is confident that more states will join the initiative later.

Instead, Bloomberg writes that London is currently only planning to participate in the procurement of American weapons for Kyiv. Thus, British Defense Minister John Healy will discuss the role the United Kingdom will play in the initiative during a meeting in Ramstein on July 21 with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

According to the agency's interlocutors, Britain may jointly with Germany purchase Patriot systems for Ukraine or separately purchase weapons and ammunition from the United States.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Donald Trump announced agreements on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

On July 15, the media reported that almost all of the US weapons that the North Atlantic Alliance will purchase for transfer to Ukraine are ready for immediate shipment.

At the same time, Trump announced on July 16 that the first Patriot air defense systems are already being shipped to allies, who will purchase them from Washington for transfer to Ukraine.

