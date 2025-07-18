Xi Jinping has a plan for Putin and Trump — insiders

As The Times has learned, Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to organize a trilateral meeting with US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What Xi Jinping has planned

There is a high probability that the Chinese leader will invite Trump to a parade in China to mark the end of World War II in September.

What is important to understand is that Putin, who has already accepted Xi's invitation, will also be at this celebration.

Against this backdrop, analysts, as well as some Chinese citizens, have called on Xi Jinping to seize this opportunity and hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.

Jin Canzhong, one of the most famous Chinese nationalist commentators, has already made a call on this issue.

"Why not time Trump's visit with the parade on September 3? If President Trump visits China and attends the parade on September 3, it will send a powerful positive signal to the world. The image of Chinese, Russian and American leaders standing together can be a powerful message of peace and stability," he said. Share

According to journalists, Donald Trump's team may not like this idea, so his advisers may convince the US president not to agree to Xi's proposal.