Xi Jinping has a plan for Putin and Trump — insiders
Category
Politics
Publication date

Xi Jinping has a plan for Putin and Trump — insiders

What Xi Jinping has planned
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

As The Times has learned, Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to organize a trilateral meeting with US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Despite Xi's proposal, there are concerns that Donald Trump's advisors may not support the idea, potentially leading to the US president declining the invitation.
  • The image of Chinese, Russian, and American leaders standing together can send a powerful message to the world, but political considerations may influence the outcome of this initiative.

What Xi Jinping has planned

There is a high probability that the Chinese leader will invite Trump to a parade in China to mark the end of World War II in September.

What is important to understand is that Putin, who has already accepted Xi's invitation, will also be at this celebration.

Against this backdrop, analysts, as well as some Chinese citizens, have called on Xi Jinping to seize this opportunity and hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.

Jin Canzhong, one of the most famous Chinese nationalist commentators, has already made a call on this issue.

"Why not time Trump's visit with the parade on September 3? If President Trump visits China and attends the parade on September 3, it will send a powerful positive signal to the world. The image of Chinese, Russian and American leaders standing together can be a powerful message of peace and stability," he said.

According to journalists, Donald Trump's team may not like this idea, so his advisers may convince the US president not to agree to Xi's proposal.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
18th package of sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy revealed key details
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is important to know about the 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"France is ready." Zelensky announced an important agreement with Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Details of the negotiations between Zelensky and Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Positive signal." The Kremlin reacted to Zelensky's statement
How did the Kremlin react to Zelensky's statement?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?