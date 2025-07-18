Xi Jinping has a plan for Putin and Trump — insiders

As The Times has learned, Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to organize a trilateral meeting with US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Despite Xi's proposal, there are concerns that Donald Trump's advisors may not support the idea, potentially leading to the US president declining the invitation.
- The image of Chinese, Russian, and American leaders standing together can send a powerful message to the world, but political considerations may influence the outcome of this initiative.
What Xi Jinping has planned
There is a high probability that the Chinese leader will invite Trump to a parade in China to mark the end of World War II in September.
What is important to understand is that Putin, who has already accepted Xi's invitation, will also be at this celebration.
Against this backdrop, analysts, as well as some Chinese citizens, have called on Xi Jinping to seize this opportunity and hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.
Jin Canzhong, one of the most famous Chinese nationalist commentators, has already made a call on this issue.
According to journalists, Donald Trump's team may not like this idea, so his advisers may convince the US president not to agree to Xi's proposal.
