Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has cynically claimed that the aggressor country Russia is a supporter of "adding dynamics" to the negotiation process with Ukraine. Thus he commented on a new appeal by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Putin's team has been making demands on both Zelensky's and Trump's teams, emphasizing the importance of continuing peace talks.
- Recent meetings between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine indicate ongoing efforts to implement agreements from previous negotiations in Istanbul.
How did the Kremlin react to Zelensky's statement?
On July 18, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky appointed former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Revealing Umerov's main goals in this position, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that it is necessary to "activate the negotiation track" with Russia.
The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, immediately responded to Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about the need to intensify the negotiation track.
Interestingly, Putin's team recently cynically began demanding that Donald Trump increase pressure on Kyiv to supposedly continue peace talks to end the war.
The last meetings between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on May 16 and June 2 in Istanbul.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-