"Positive signal." The Kremlin reacted to Zelensky's statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Positive signal." The Kremlin reacted to Zelensky's statement

How did the Kremlin react to Zelensky's statement?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has cynically claimed that the aggressor country Russia is a supporter of "adding dynamics" to the negotiation process with Ukraine. Thus he commented on a new appeal by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Putin's team has been making demands on both Zelensky's and Trump's teams, emphasizing the importance of continuing peace talks.
  • Recent meetings between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine indicate ongoing efforts to implement agreements from previous negotiations in Istanbul.

How did the Kremlin react to Zelensky's statement?

On July 18, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky appointed former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Revealing Umerov's main goals in this position, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that it is necessary to "activate the negotiation track" with Russia.

The implementation of the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway. More dynamics are needed in this process.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, immediately responded to Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about the need to intensify the negotiation track.

This is a positive signal. And here we absolutely agree: indeed, we are also supporters of adding dynamics to the negotiation process, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Interestingly, Putin's team recently cynically began demanding that Donald Trump increase pressure on Kyiv to supposedly continue peace talks to end the war.

The last meetings between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on May 16 and June 2 in Istanbul.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three of Russia's largest banks are on the verge of collapse
Russian banks face a new serious problem
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rescue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia at risk of disruption
Ukraine faces new challenges due to Trump's policies
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"France is ready." Zelensky announced an important agreement with Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Details of the negotiations between Zelensky and Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?