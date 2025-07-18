"France is ready." Zelensky announced an important agreement with Macron

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The heads of state reached an agreement on training pilots for the Mirages: France is ready to accept additional pilots for training on additional aircraft.

Details of the negotiations between Zelensky and Macron

According to the Ukrainian leader, their focus is on the situation at the front and the primary defense needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Macron for his truly strategic vision and willingness to help with exactly what our soldiers need.

They also discussed in detail the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, in particular the supply of missiles for SAMP/T systems and financing of interceptor drones, the President of Ukraine reported. Share

Official Kyiv and Paris will prepare joint decisions at the level of defense ministers and foreign ministers on new steps to protect the lives of our people from Russian strikes.

I would like to separately note our agreement on training pilots for the Mirages: France is ready to accept additional pilots for training on additional aircraft. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian and French leaders discussed joint work in the Coalition of the Willing format and the implementation of the agreements of the recent meeting.