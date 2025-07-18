Trump addressed Zelensky with a secret proposal regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go on the offensive in order to oust the Russian army from the occupied territories as quickly as possible.

What Trump offered Zelensky

According to journalists, the President of Ukraine did everything possible to establish a dialogue with his American colleague.

On this path, he was helped by European allies and Republicans, who are known for their pro-Ukrainian position.

European leaders who have been in touch with Trump by phone (he sometimes calls unexpectedly) have used their conversations with him to emphasize that Putin threatens U.S. interests. Macron has been particularly helpful, using his long-standing, if sometimes uneasy, relationship with Trump to convey the idea that supporting Ukraine will help the White House win. Share

According to one Ukrainian official, on July 4, Trump told Zelensky that Ukraine would not change the course of the war by playing defense and needed to go on the offensive.

The Financial Times claims that the US president even wondered whether Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg.

"If we need weapons, we can," Zelensky told him. Share

Interestingly, Trump himself and the White House later tried to soften the tone of this statement.