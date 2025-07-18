Trump addressed Zelensky with a secret proposal regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go on the offensive in order to oust the Russian army from the occupied territories as quickly as possible.
Points of attention
- Despite initial discussions, Trump and the White House attempted to downplay the intensity of the statements, hinting at possible diplomatic tensions.
- The dynamics of the war between Ukraine and Russia are closely monitored as revelations about Trump's proposals shed light on potential shifts in strategy and international relations.
What Trump offered Zelensky
According to journalists, the President of Ukraine did everything possible to establish a dialogue with his American colleague.
On this path, he was helped by European allies and Republicans, who are known for their pro-Ukrainian position.
According to one Ukrainian official, on July 4, Trump told Zelensky that Ukraine would not change the course of the war by playing defense and needed to go on the offensive.
The Financial Times claims that the US president even wondered whether Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg.
Interestingly, Trump himself and the White House later tried to soften the tone of this statement.
