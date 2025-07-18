Trump addressed Zelensky with a secret proposal regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump addressed Zelensky with a secret proposal regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What Trump offered Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go on the offensive in order to oust the Russian army from the occupied territories as quickly as possible.

Points of attention

  • Despite initial discussions, Trump and the White House attempted to downplay the intensity of the statements, hinting at possible diplomatic tensions.
  • The dynamics of the war between Ukraine and Russia are closely monitored as revelations about Trump's proposals shed light on potential shifts in strategy and international relations.

What Trump offered Zelensky

According to journalists, the President of Ukraine did everything possible to establish a dialogue with his American colleague.

On this path, he was helped by European allies and Republicans, who are known for their pro-Ukrainian position.

European leaders who have been in touch with Trump by phone (he sometimes calls unexpectedly) have used their conversations with him to emphasize that Putin threatens U.S. interests. Macron has been particularly helpful, using his long-standing, if sometimes uneasy, relationship with Trump to convey the idea that supporting Ukraine will help the White House win.

According to one Ukrainian official, on July 4, Trump told Zelensky that Ukraine would not change the course of the war by playing defense and needed to go on the offensive.

The Financial Times claims that the US president even wondered whether Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg.

"If we need weapons, we can," Zelensky told him.

Interestingly, Trump himself and the White House later tried to soften the tone of this statement.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump turned to Zelensky with a new proposal for cooperation
What Trump offered Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump will "aggressively" seek to end Russia's war against Ukraine
US Department of State
Trump is determined
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Xi Jinping has a plan for Putin and Trump — insiders
What Xi Jinping has planned

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?