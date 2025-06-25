Top US Army General Hrinkevich assessed Ukraine's chances of winning the war against Russia

Lieutenant General Alexus Hrinkevich, nominated by the US President to the position of Commander-in-Chief of US Armed Forces in Europe, expressed his belief that Ukraine is capable of winning the war against Russia.
Points of attention
- US Army General Hrinkevich is confident in Ukraine's ability to win the war against Russia, as he believes in their determination and resilience.
- Ukraine has shown great strength in facing the ongoing Russian invasion for over three years, showcasing their unwavering commitment to protecting their homeland.
General Hrynkevich is confident in Ukraine's victory
He stated this during a hearing in the Senate on June 24.
According to a U.S. Air Force officer, Ukraine is demonstrating determination and resilience in the fight that has been going on for more than three years against a full-scale Russian invasion.
As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump has nominated US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Hrynkevich for the position of Commander-in-Chief of US Armed Forces in Europe.
In turn, the North Atlantic Council confirmed Hrynkevich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe, a position traditionally held by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
