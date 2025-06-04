New NATO aid for Ukraine — the US has put forward its condition
New NATO aid for Ukraine — the US has put forward its condition

The US is in no hurry to approve aid for Ukraine
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump's team has made it clear that it is not going to discuss whether NATO will agree to count new aid to Ukraine until the defense spending figure is known.

  • The upcoming summit in The Hague is expected to address increasing the defense spending target from 2% to 5% of GDP, showing potential progress in supporting Ukraine.
  • The importance of allies' support for Ukraine is underscored as negotiations continue within NATO regarding aid and defense spending commitments.



As journalists have learned, the Alliance countries intend to count new funds spent on military assistance to Ukraine as "defense-related" as part of the Alliance's proposal to increase defense spending targets to 5% of GDP.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has already made a statement on this matter during an online conversation with the media.

According to the latter, all the outlines of the commitments that NATO states plan to make at the summit in The Hague at the end of this month are still under discussion.

So I think it would be premature to talk about it… But I definitely think that our allies should be given credit for their support for Ukraine,” Matthew Whitaker emphasized.

According to preliminary data, during the summit in The Hague, a decision will be made to increase the defense spending target from the current 2% of GDP to 5%.

