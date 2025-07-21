According to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump is going to "hit" with sanctions on countries that buy cheap Russian oil.
“Putin, it’s your turn!” — Graham announced new US sanctions against Russia’s partners
US President Donald Trump has "kicked the ass" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by imposing sanctions, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.
He compared Trump to the world's best golfer, Scotty Scheffler, only in American and foreign policy.
According to Graham, the US president intends to impose a 100% tariff and "punish" those who buy Russian oil, thereby supporting the Russian "military machine." About 80% of purchases fall on China, India and Brazil.
On July 14, Trump once again postponed increasing pressure on Russia, giving it 50 days to conclude a peace agreement. After this period expired, the US president threatened secondary sanctions on countries that buy products from the aggressor state.
