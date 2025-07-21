According to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump is going to "hit" with sanctions on countries that buy cheap Russian oil.

“Putin, it’s your turn!” — Graham announced new US sanctions against Russia’s partners

US President Donald Trump has "kicked the ass" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by imposing sanctions, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.

He compared Trump to the world's best golfer, Scotty Scheffler, only in American and foreign policy.

Putin, it's your turn... He's going to kick your ass. Lindsey Graham US Senator

According to Graham, the US president intends to impose a 100% tariff and "punish" those who buy Russian oil, thereby supporting the Russian "military machine." About 80% of purchases fall on China, India and Brazil.

Putin may survive the sanctions, he may not care about Russian soldiers. But China, India, and Brazil are about to face a choice between the American economy and helping Putin. Share

On July 14, Trump once again postponed increasing pressure on Russia, giving it 50 days to conclude a peace agreement. After this period expired, the US president threatened secondary sanctions on countries that buy products from the aggressor state.