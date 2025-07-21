US Senator Graham announced an "economic whipping" from Trump to Russia's partners
US Senator Graham announced an "economic whipping" from Trump to Russia's partners

Graham
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump is going to "hit" with sanctions on countries that buy cheap Russian oil.

Points of attention

  • US Senator Lindsey Graham revealed Trump's plan to impose sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil.
  • The main targets of these sanctions are China, India, and Brazil, who will have to choose between Trump and Putin's economies.
  • Senator Graham compared Trump's actions to kicking the ass of Russian dictator Putin by targeting Russia's partners with sanctions.

“Putin, it’s your turn!” — Graham announced new US sanctions against Russia’s partners

US President Donald Trump has "kicked the ass" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by imposing sanctions, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.

He compared Trump to the world's best golfer, Scotty Scheffler, only in American and foreign policy.

Putin, it's your turn... He's going to kick your ass.

According to Graham, the US president intends to impose a 100% tariff and "punish" those who buy Russian oil, thereby supporting the Russian "military machine." About 80% of purchases fall on China, India and Brazil.

Putin may survive the sanctions, he may not care about Russian soldiers. But China, India, and Brazil are about to face a choice between the American economy and helping Putin.

On July 14, Trump once again postponed increasing pressure on Russia, giving it 50 days to conclude a peace agreement. After this period expired, the US president threatened secondary sanctions on countries that buy products from the aggressor state.

