Blankets instead of weapons. Senator Graham recalled the features of US aid to Ukraine in 2014
Senator Graham
Source:  Public

In 2014, the United States limited itself to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. However, now there is an opportunity to do what was not done then. This was stated by Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham during the Munich Conference.

Points of attention

  • Senator Lindsey Graham criticizes the lack of defense assistance provided by the US to Ukraine in 2014, highlighting the missed opportunities for strengthening the country's defense capabilities.
  • Cooperation between Ukraine and the US in rare earth metal mining could significantly enhance Ukraine's strategic position and defense capabilities.
  • The partnership agreement for rare earth metals between Ukraine and the US is a crucial step towards improving Ukraine's defense capabilities and integrating their economy.

Senator Graham recalled the features of US aid to Ukraine in 2014

What did we do wrong in 2014? We didn't give Ukraine weapons, we gave them blankets. We didn't have a policy of giving you what was necessary for your defense. We didn't say anything about the consequences of a possible invasion.

He noted that America then lost the chance to integrate its economy, as well as to negotiate minerals.

What should have been done back in 2014, we can at least do now.

It should be noted that Ukraine's victory plan, presented by its partners, included a clause regarding Ukrainian minerals. Ukraine offers its partners, in particular the United States, to invest in the extraction of rare earth metals, the deposits of which are found in Ukraine.

The United States has already developed a partnership agreement for Ukraine on rare earth metals. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant handed it over to the Ukrainian side.

Ukraine has finalized the draft agreement, which has already been handed over to US representatives. The Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference noted that the American side has asked for time until 5:00 PM to work on the draft.

According to Western media, under the agreement, Ukraine will provide the United States with rare earth metals worth $500 billion. This will be considered payment for military assistance provided to Ukraine.

Recall that Ukraine has deposits of graphite, uranium, titanium, and lithium. These rare earth metals are strategically valuable.

