Even more money. What is known about the plan of the Prime Minister Svyridenko?

Recently, the new Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made it clear that she will most likely turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for additional financing, as she intends to strengthen state finances against the backdrop of the war with Russia.

What to expect from Svyrydenko

Bloomberg news agency drew attention to the fact that the new head of the Ukrainian government immediately clearly outlined the current financial challenges.

As Yulia Svyrydenko noted, global donors have so far provided only 50% of the approximately $75 billion that Ukraine will need in the next two years to cover its military budget.

What is important to understand is that the current International Monetary Fund program of about $16 billion ends in 2027.

During the next review of the program in August, it is quite likely that discussions on the new program will begin.

"If the baseline scenario assumes that the war will continue next year, it is very likely that we will have a new IMF program," the new head of the Cabinet of Ministers recently stated. Share

Since no one can predict exactly when the war will end, Yulia Svirydenko plans to ask for even more money from the IMF.

She also intends to establish relations with the team of American leader Donald Trump.

It is worth noting that she already has successful experience in negotiations with members of his administration.

This time, it will be about deepening cooperation with the US on weapons procurement — in particular, Patriot air defense systems — and joint production of drones.

As Svyridenko emphasized, this could even include building factories in the United States to produce drones.