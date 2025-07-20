Condoleezza Rice announced a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Condoleezza Rice announced a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine

Rice assessed Trump's move
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice believes that US President Donald Trump's tough ultimatum to Russia on July 14 is a "turning point" in peaceful efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Rice highlights the importance of convincing Putin that he cannot win, to halt the conflict.
  • She warns of challenges in imposing full sanctions due to Russia's allies but suggests that the aggressor nation will still face significant issues.

Rice assessed Trump's move

"The last week has been a turning point. The best news we can give the Ukrainian people is that the United States and Europe have finally come to a consensus that Vladimir Putin cannot be stopped with words," the former US Secretary of State emphasized.

Condoleezza Rice believes that the Russian dictator can only be stopped if he is sure that he cannot go any further, that he cannot win.

The American diplomat's statement came after Donald Trump threatened that the US would impose "tough" sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin did not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days.

Against this backdrop, Rice also warned that the full imposition of secondary sanctions could be difficult due to Russia's key allies, China and India.

Despite this, the aggressor country will still face serious problems.

If you're China... with an economy that's not in the best shape... or India that really doesn't want to be on the losing end, you might wonder if it's really worth buying Russian oil at discounted prices.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poverty levels in Ukraine are rising rapidly
Poverty levels in Ukraine continue to rise
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2,000 drones at the same time. General Freuding warned about Russia's plans
What is known about Russia's new plan?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers advanced in the Pokrov direction
What is known about the new success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?