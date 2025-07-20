Ukrainian soldiers advanced in the Pokrov direction
Ukrainian soldiers advanced in the Pokrov direction

What is known about the new success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
Source:  ISW

According to data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to advance on one of the hottest areas of the front — Pokrovske.

Points of attention

  • Intelligence reports indicate high-intensity fighting by Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction, often through small infantry groups.
  • Russian propaganda attempts to spread misinformation about an active assault on Pokrovsk and Dnipropetrovsk region, which has been refuted by Ukrainian authorities.

What is known about the new success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

As analysts report, geolocation video footage indicates that units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have advanced into the northern part of the village of Mykolaivka, northeast of Pokrovsk.

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have reported an alleged advance west of Novoekonomichesky.

However, what is important to understand is that there is no confirmation of these enemy achievements.

American analysts emphasize that units of the Russian "Typhoon" detachment of the 506th Motorized Rifle Regiment, as well as drone operators of the Russian AirNomads group, are fighting on this section of the front against the occupiers.

It is worth noting that the intelligence officer of the separate detachment of unmanned systems "Typhoon" Oleksandr Pavlenko reported that there is a high intensity of fighting on the part of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction.

In most cases, the Russian occupiers carry out attacks in small infantry groups.

On July 19, Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District, stated that Russia is actively spreading a series of fake statements about the offensive, in particular, about the active assault on Pokrovsk and penetration into the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region, but this is just another lie from the enemy.

