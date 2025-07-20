2,000 drones at the same time. General Freuding warned about Russia's plans

The aggressor country Russia intends to launch up to 2,000 drones into Ukraine simultaneously, said Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine Situation Center at the German Ministry of Defense.

What is known about Russia's new plan?

According to Freuding, the aggressor country decided to significantly expand production capacities for the mass use of drones in the war against Ukraine.

A German general publicly warned that Russia intends to launch 2,000 drones simultaneously.

It is easy to guess that this will become a serious burden for the Ukrainian air defense.

Against this backdrop, Freuding called for the immediate development of "reasonable countermeasures," as the use of missiles is illogical for destroying the Shahed.

It's no secret that the cost of one enemy strike drone is 30-50 thousand euros, while one Patriot missile costs over 5 million.

According to the German general, Ukraine needs inexpensive means of combating drones costing from 2 to 4 thousand euros — they will make it possible to effectively respond to massive attacks.