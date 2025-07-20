According to the head of German diplomacy, Johann Wadeful, it was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who played a major role in changing US President Donald Trump's position on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The diplomatic success highlights the significance of establishing rational relationships with global leaders to effectively advocate for international causes, such as supporting Ukraine.
- The active participation of French President Emmanuel Macron alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underlines the collaborative effort to persuade Trump and bring about a shift in US foreign policy.
Merz did everything possible to make Trump come to his senses
Journalists asked the German Foreign Minister what role Friedrich Merz played in the fact that the American leader ultimately changed his position on Putin.
Johann Wadeful drew attention to the fact that the German Chancellor emphasized this when he was in the Oval Office.
In addition, the German leader continued to insist on this position during personal talks at the G7 summit.
According to foreign journalists, French President Emmanuel Macron also actively participated in the process of persuading Trump.
