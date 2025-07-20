"A big role." Who lured Trump to Ukraine's side?
Source:  Bild

According to the head of German diplomacy, Johann Wadeful, it was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who played a major role in changing US President Donald Trump's position on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for Ukraine.

  • The diplomatic success highlights the significance of establishing rational relationships with global leaders to effectively advocate for international causes, such as supporting Ukraine.
  • The active participation of French President Emmanuel Macron alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underlines the collaborative effort to persuade Trump and bring about a shift in US foreign policy.

Journalists asked the German Foreign Minister what role Friedrich Merz played in the fact that the American leader ultimately changed his position on Putin.

"Friedrich Merz played a big role in this because he made it clear from the very beginning that he supported Ukraine," the German diplomat said.

Johann Wadeful drew attention to the fact that the German Chancellor emphasized this when he was in the Oval Office.

In addition, the German leader continued to insist on this position during personal talks at the G7 summit.

Friedrich Merz called Donald Trump and said that the US needs help now. We can be happy that the German Chancellor has established such a reasonable relationship with the US President and that Germany's voice is being heard in Washington again, the head of German diplomacy said.

According to foreign journalists, French President Emmanuel Macron also actively participated in the process of persuading Trump.

