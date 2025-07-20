Watch: Ukraine has hit Moscow and the Moscow region

During the night of July 20, loud “bavovna” thundered again in the aggressor country of Russia. This time, the capital of the Russian Federation and the Moscow region were hit the hardest, where enemy air defenses unsuccessfully tried to shoot down dozens of Ukrainian drones. The Russians are posting videos of the attack online and are not hiding their shock.

Ukraine's new attack on Russia — how it happened

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin immediately made a statement on this matter.

The latter began to claim that Russian air defense allegedly shot down 16 drones over a period of approximately two hours.

According to Sobyanin, as a result of the fall of debris from one of the downed drones in Zelenograd, which is located north of Moscow, cars caught fire.

In addition, it is indicated that, amid the new attack by Ukraine, takeoffs and landings of aircraft have been suspended at all Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced this morning that its air defenses allegedly shot down 93 drones over nine regions overnight, including 19 over the Moscow Region.