The Russian Federation attacked Sumy, Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region
The aggressor country Russia continues to terrorize various regions of Ukraine on a daily basis. During July 19 and 20, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kherson regions suffered the most from the enemy's actions. It is there that local authorities report the deaths and injuries of civilians.

Points of attention

  • In Kherson region, a 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father were injured in an attack by the Russian army in the village of Zymovnyk.
  • The hostile actions of the Russian Federation continue to pose a threat and cause harm to civilians in various regions of Ukraine.

Consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region

On July 19, three civilians were killed and six more were injured due to enemy shelling.

This happened in Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raiske.

The information was officially confirmed by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Vadym Filashkin.

Among the wounded: four residents of Kostyantynivka, two people in Raiske.

It is also worth recalling that on July 18, the Russian army attacked a vehicle of volunteers who were evacuating civilians from Rodynske with a drone, and dropped a FAB-250 on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in Sumy region?

On the evening of July 19, Russian invaders attacked the village of Sveska community in Sumy region with strike UAVs, killing a 78-year-old woman.

This is reported by the Sumy OVA.

This time, the enemy attacked with four drones. As a result of the hits, residential buildings burned down.

In addition, it is noted that after a massive attack on the Shostka community, two local residents went to the hospital.

What is happening in the Kherson region?

Local authorities report that the Russian army has attacked the village of Zymovnyk near Kherson.

A 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father were injured.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 17-year-old girl suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to the lower leg. A 51-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, a thermal burn of the chest, and poisoning by combustion products, — said the head of the Kherson Regional Emergency Management Agency, Oleksandr Prokudin.

