Medvedev threatens Ukraine and Europe over the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Medvedev threatens Ukraine and Europe over the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former Russian President and odious Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has made another absurd statement. This time, he lashed out at Europe for adopting the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Points of attention

  • Medvedev's aggressive response to EU sanctions illustrates the heightened tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe.
  • Despite facing economic sanctions, Russia shows no signs of altering its political stance, as Medvedev continues to make bold threats against Ukraine.
  • The escalating rhetoric from Medvedev includes cynical threats of bombing Kyiv and false accusations against Germany and France, further straining international relations.

Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine with defeat

Medvedev believes that the new European sanctions will have no effect on Russia and threatens to bomb Kyiv.

There is no point in writing that he is capable of changing Russia's position as much as the previous seventeen managed. Our economy will, of course, survive, and the defeat of the Bandera regime will continue. Strikes on the facilities of the so-called Ukraine, including Kyiv, will be carried out with increasing force.

The odious politician also falsely accused Germany and France: that their leaders were haunted by the laurels of the Third Reich.

How this ends for Europe is known. We only need to preserve the memory of their vile Russophobia for as long as possible and learn to hate them as much as our ancestors knew how. Hatred is the most important weapon that allows us to most effectively move towards its opposite — love. Of course, towards those who are worthy of it.

At the end, Medvedev called the President of the European Commission “a disgusting old Ursula,” who declared that the EU had struck “the heart of Russia’s military machine.”

I'm not sure she understands where the heart is. But she always seems to think in one place. The one she was involved in during her unsuccessful medical practice.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev hysterically called Ukraine's accession to the "hostile" EU a danger to Russia
Medvedev
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev cynically "advised" Rutte to learn Russian
Medvedev
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
18th package of sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy revealed key details
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is important to know about the 18th package of sanctions against Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?