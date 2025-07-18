Former Russian President and odious Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has made another absurd statement. This time, he lashed out at Europe for adopting the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- Medvedev's aggressive response to EU sanctions illustrates the heightened tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe.
- Despite facing economic sanctions, Russia shows no signs of altering its political stance, as Medvedev continues to make bold threats against Ukraine.
- The escalating rhetoric from Medvedev includes cynical threats of bombing Kyiv and false accusations against Germany and France, further straining international relations.
Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine with defeat
Medvedev believes that the new European sanctions will have no effect on Russia and threatens to bomb Kyiv.
There is no point in writing that he is capable of changing Russia's position as much as the previous seventeen managed. Our economy will, of course, survive, and the defeat of the Bandera regime will continue. Strikes on the facilities of the so-called Ukraine, including Kyiv, will be carried out with increasing force.
The odious politician also falsely accused Germany and France: that their leaders were haunted by the laurels of the Third Reich.
At the end, Medvedev called the President of the European Commission “a disgusting old Ursula,” who declared that the EU had struck “the heart of Russia’s military machine.”
I'm not sure she understands where the heart is. But she always seems to think in one place. The one she was involved in during her unsuccessful medical practice.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-