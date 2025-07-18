Former Russian President and odious Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has made another absurd statement. This time, he lashed out at Europe for adopting the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine with defeat

Medvedev believes that the new European sanctions will have no effect on Russia and threatens to bomb Kyiv.

There is no point in writing that he is capable of changing Russia's position as much as the previous seventeen managed. Our economy will, of course, survive, and the defeat of the Bandera regime will continue. Strikes on the facilities of the so-called Ukraine, including Kyiv, will be carried out with increasing force.

The odious politician also falsely accused Germany and France: that their leaders were haunted by the laurels of the Third Reich.

How this ends for Europe is known. We only need to preserve the memory of their vile Russophobia for as long as possible and learn to hate them as much as our ancestors knew how. Hatred is the most important weapon that allows us to most effectively move towards its opposite — love. Of course, towards those who are worthy of it.

At the end, Medvedev called the President of the European Commission “a disgusting old Ursula,” who declared that the EU had struck “the heart of Russia’s military machine.”