Medvedev cynically "advised" Rutte to learn Russian
Category
World
Publication date

Medvedev cynically "advised" Rutte to learn Russian

Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The odious Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has made another absurd statement. This time he "targeted" NATO General Mark Rutte.

Points of attention

  • Medvedev's provocative comments towards Rutte highlight tensions between Russia and NATO regarding China and Taiwan.
  • The accusation of drug addiction and sarcastic recommendation to learn Russian demonstrate a confrontational diplomatic approach.

Medvedev accused Rutte of drug addiction and advised him to learn Russian

Medvedev published a post with his "reflections" on the social network X.

The reason was the statement by the Secretary General of the Alliance that China could use Russia to distract the West from Taiwan if Beijing decides to attack.

Secretary General Rutte has clearly eaten too many of the magic mushrooms that the Dutch love so much. He sees a conspiracy between China and Russia over Taiwan, and then a Russian attack on Europe. But he is right about one thing: he should learn Russian. It could come in handy in a Siberian camp.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev cynically scares the world with the terrible stage of the war
Medvedev
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev revealed the Kremlin's true goal in negotiations with Ukraine
Medvedev decided not to hide the truth
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev hysterically called Ukraine's accession to the "hostile" EU a danger to Russia
Medvedev

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?