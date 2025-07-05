Medvedev cynically "advised" Rutte to learn Russian

Medvedev published a post with his "reflections" on the social network X.

The reason was the statement by the Secretary General of the Alliance that China could use Russia to distract the West from Taiwan if Beijing decides to attack.

SG Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch. He sees collusion between China & Russia over Taiwan, and then a Russian attack on Europe. But he's right about one thing: he should learn Russian. It might come in handy in a Siberian camp

