The odious Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has made another absurd statement. This time he "targeted" NATO General Mark Rutte.
Medvedev's provocative comments towards Rutte highlight tensions between Russia and NATO regarding China and Taiwan.
The accusation of drug addiction and sarcastic recommendation to learn Russian demonstrate a confrontational diplomatic approach.
Medvedev accused Rutte of drug addiction and advised him to learn Russian
Medvedev published a post with his "reflections" on the social network X.
SG Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch. He sees collusion between China & Russia over Taiwan, and then a Russian attack on Europe. But he's right about one thing: he should learn Russian. It might come in handy in a Siberian camp— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 5, 2025
Secretary General Rutte has clearly eaten too many of the magic mushrooms that the Dutch love so much. He sees a conspiracy between China and Russia over Taiwan, and then a Russian attack on Europe. But he is right about one thing: he should learn Russian. It could come in handy in a Siberian camp.
