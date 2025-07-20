Air Defense Forces Reveal Number of Destroyed Russian Targets

During the night of July 19-20, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 57 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces were able to destroy 18 of them and neutralize 7 more.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 19-20

The Russian occupiers carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

This time, Zaporizhia and the front-line territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under enemy attacks.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down 18 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north and east of the country. In addition, 7 UAVs were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 32 UAVs were hit in 10 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 6 locations.

What is important to understand is that the Russian attack is still ongoing — a new wave of "shaheeds" is coming from the northeast.