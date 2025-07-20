Ukrainian intelligence learned about Putin's secret decision
Category
World
Publication date

Ukrainian intelligence learned about Putin's secret decision

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Putin is increasingly restricting Russia's information field
Читати українською

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to develop measures by September 1 to restrict the use of foreign software in the aggressor country. This primarily concerns messengers developed in "unfriendly countries." Russian officials have been ordered to switch to Max, which is controlled by Russian special services.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered details of Putin's decision, signaling potential implications for the privacy and security of messenger users in Russia.
  • The development of the Max messenger raises concerns about its extensive access to user data, including microphone, camera, contacts, and files, with potential implications for privacy and security.

Putin is increasingly restricting Russia's information field

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine learned about the new decision of the illegitimate president of Russia.

She draws attention to the fact that WhatsApp, owned by the Meta company, has this time found itself in the spotlight of the Kremlin.

As the SZR notes, this makes it one of the prime candidates for potential blocking.

The situation with Telegram is also ambiguous: although the messenger is of Russian origin, its supposedly "independent" position and refusal to cooperate with the authorities make its status uncertain, the statement says.

What is important to understand is that official Moscow has already created a new element of the centralized digital surveillance system — the Max messenger from VK.

Against this background, all Russian officials were ordered to switch to Max.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this application has full access to the microphone, camera, contacts, geolocation, and files.

It cannot be disabled by standard means, uses root access and system jar files — signs of malware. Data is automatically transmitted to servers associated with VK, which is controlled by Russian intelligence services.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three of Russia's largest banks are on the verge of collapse
Russian banks face a new serious problem
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine has hit Moscow and the Moscow region
Ukraine's new attack on Russia - how it happened
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 20, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?