Ukrainian intelligence learned about Putin's secret decision

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to develop measures by September 1 to restrict the use of foreign software in the aggressor country. This primarily concerns messengers developed in "unfriendly countries." Russian officials have been ordered to switch to Max, which is controlled by Russian special services.

Putin is increasingly restricting Russia's information field

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine learned about the new decision of the illegitimate president of Russia.

She draws attention to the fact that WhatsApp, owned by the Meta company, has this time found itself in the spotlight of the Kremlin.

As the SZR notes, this makes it one of the prime candidates for potential blocking.

The situation with Telegram is also ambiguous: although the messenger is of Russian origin, its supposedly "independent" position and refusal to cooperate with the authorities make its status uncertain, the statement says. Share

What is important to understand is that official Moscow has already created a new element of the centralized digital surveillance system — the Max messenger from VK.

Against this background, all Russian officials were ordered to switch to Max.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this application has full access to the microphone, camera, contacts, geolocation, and files.