Defense forces hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once
Defense forces hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 20, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 19, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, and one artillery system of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with significant military engagements and ongoing clashes on the front lines.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains active in defending the country against Russian aggression, showcasing resilience and strategic capabilities.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 20, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 07/20/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,041,990 (+1,040) people,

  • tanks — 11,035 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,021 (+9) units;

  • artillery systems — 30,583 (+52) units;

  • MLRS — 1,443 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46,982 (+270) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,515 (+23) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,727 (+121) units.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has launched four missile and 64 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, using 31 missiles and dropping 112 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,706 attacks, 117 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,857 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air Defense Forces Reveal Number of Destroyed Russian Targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 19-20
The Russian Federation attacked Sumy, Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region
Watch: Ukraine has hit Moscow and the Moscow region
Ukraine's new attack on Russia - how it happened

