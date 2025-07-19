The head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, officially confirmed that the poverty level in Ukraine has almost doubled over the past 3 years. It is important to understand that as of today it is about 37%.
Points of attention
- Discussion on the subsistence minimum and proactive measures to combat poverty are crucial, as waiting for peace alone may not be sufficient to address the issue effectively.
- The shift towards peace is anticipated to lead to an improvement in economic conditions, ultimately resulting in a decrease in poverty levels, as evidenced by past trends highlighted by Hetmantsev.
Poverty levels in Ukraine continue to rise
According to Hetmantsev, the end of hostilities will bring the opposite trend.
He also made it clear that waiting for peace is not enough — we need to start discussing the issue of the subsistence minimum right now.
As mentioned earlier, the World Bank has started measuring poverty in a new way.
Ukraine was included in the list of countries with above-average incomes, based on the rating published in 2024.
