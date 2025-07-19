Poverty levels in Ukraine are rising rapidly
Poverty levels in Ukraine are rising rapidly

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, officially confirmed that the poverty level in Ukraine has almost doubled over the past 3 years. It is important to understand that as of today it is about 37%.

  • Discussion on the subsistence minimum and proactive measures to combat poverty are crucial, as waiting for peace alone may not be sufficient to address the issue effectively.
  • The shift towards peace is anticipated to lead to an improvement in economic conditions, ultimately resulting in a decrease in poverty levels, as evidenced by past trends highlighted by Hetmantsev.

This is explained by the fact that all economic processes that occur in the country occur with a certain minus sign, because it is affected by the war, it is affected by negative expectations, and everything else.

Danylo Hetmantsev

Danylo Hetmantsev

Head of the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada

According to Hetmantsev, the end of hostilities will bring the opposite trend.

He also made it clear that waiting for peace is not enough — we need to start discussing the issue of the subsistence minimum right now.

"Peace itself entails that people start to get richer and poverty decreases. In fact, we can even see this from our own statistics, when we had the 14th year and poverty increased. And after the 14th year it decreased until the 22nd year," Hetmantsev emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, the World Bank has started measuring poverty in a new way.

Ukraine was included in the list of countries with above-average incomes, based on the rating published in 2024.

To avoid falling below the poverty line, income must be more than $8.3 per day (approximately UAH 348).

