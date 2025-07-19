The head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, officially confirmed that the poverty level in Ukraine has almost doubled over the past 3 years. It is important to understand that as of today it is about 37%.

Poverty levels in Ukraine continue to rise

This is explained by the fact that all economic processes that occur in the country occur with a certain minus sign, because it is affected by the war, it is affected by negative expectations, and everything else. Danylo Hetmantsev Head of the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada

According to Hetmantsev, the end of hostilities will bring the opposite trend.

He also made it clear that waiting for peace is not enough — we need to start discussing the issue of the subsistence minimum right now.

"Peace itself entails that people start to get richer and poverty decreases. In fact, we can even see this from our own statistics, when we had the 14th year and poverty increased. And after the 14th year it decreased until the 22nd year," Hetmantsev emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, the World Bank has started measuring poverty in a new way.

Ukraine was included in the list of countries with above-average incomes, based on the rating published in 2024.