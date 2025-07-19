Ukraine rescues 11 more children from TOT and Russia

On July 19, it became known that as part of the initiative of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bring Kids Back UA, 11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The collaboration with partners like the State of Qatar and the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine highlights the importance of international support and coordination in such rescue missions.
- The documentary 'Damaged Childhood' sheds light on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, emphasizing the resilience and determination of Ukraine in bringing its young ones back home.
Ukraine never forgets about saving children
As reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, we are talking about minors aged 10 to 17.
According to him, even after that, the way home turned out to be extremely difficult.
The key problem was that the Russian guardianship authorities exerted pressure, delayed the process, and forced them to change their minds.
What is important to understand is that the rescue of Ukrainian children was only possible after more than a year of hard and painstaking work.
Andriy Yermak emphasized that the authorities are fulfilling the task of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - to return everyone.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
More on the topic
