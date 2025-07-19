"Fading away quickly." Trump mocked Russia, China and their allies

According to US leader Donald Trump, the BRICS organization is losing its influence after he threatened to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on its member countries. It is important to understand that we are talking about Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Trump believes that BRICS has begun to fade

The White House chief recalled how BRICS members "tried to challenge the dollar."

There's this little group called BRICS. It's fading away quickly, but the point is that they wanted to try to undermine the dollar, its dominance... And I said, "We're going to impose a 10% tariff on all the countries that are part of BRICS. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the American leader noted, after that, the BRICS members "held a meeting that almost no one attended."

They said, "Leave us alone. We don't want tariffs on us." It's amazing, Donald Trump boasted publicly. Share

What is important to understand is that the US President recently threatened that countries that support the "anti-American policies" of the BRICS will be subject to an additional tariff of 10%.