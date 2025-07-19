"Fading away quickly." Trump mocked Russia, China and their allies
Category
Economics
Publication date

"Fading away quickly." Trump mocked Russia, China and their allies

Trump believes that BRICS has begun to fade
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to US leader Donald Trump, the BRICS organization is losing its influence after he threatened to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on its member countries. It is important to understand that we are talking about Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Points of attention

  • Trump's recent actions have put the spotlight on the dynamics and influence of BRICS on the global stage.
  • The implications of Trump's statements and tariffs on BRICS member countries may have far-reaching consequences for international relations.

Trump believes that BRICS has begun to fade

The White House chief recalled how BRICS members "tried to challenge the dollar."

There's this little group called BRICS. It's fading away quickly, but the point is that they wanted to try to undermine the dollar, its dominance... And I said, "We're going to impose a 10% tariff on all the countries that are part of BRICS.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As the American leader noted, after that, the BRICS members "held a meeting that almost no one attended."

They said, "Leave us alone. We don't want tariffs on us." It's amazing, Donald Trump boasted publicly.

What is important to understand is that the US President recently threatened that countries that support the "anti-American policies" of the BRICS will be subject to an additional tariff of 10%.

The head of the White House has repeatedly criticized BRICS, an organization that was created to strengthen the positions of member countries on the international stage and confront the United States and Western Europe.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Positive signal." The Kremlin reacted to Zelensky's statement
How did the Kremlin react to Zelensky's statement?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia announced the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive dozens of Abrams tanks
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New package of sanctions against Russia. At what stage is the EU?
The EU is already working on new sanctions against Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?