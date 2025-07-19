"Fading away quickly." Trump mocked Russia, China and their allies

According to US leader Donald Trump, the BRICS organization is losing its influence after he threatened to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on its member countries. It is important to understand that we are talking about Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Points of attention
- Trump's recent actions have put the spotlight on the dynamics and influence of BRICS on the global stage.
- The implications of Trump's statements and tariffs on BRICS member countries may have far-reaching consequences for international relations.
Trump believes that BRICS has begun to fade
The White House chief recalled how BRICS members "tried to challenge the dollar."
As the American leader noted, after that, the BRICS members "held a meeting that almost no one attended."
What is important to understand is that the US President recently threatened that countries that support the "anti-American policies" of the BRICS will be subject to an additional tariff of 10%.
The head of the White House has repeatedly criticized BRICS, an organization that was created to strengthen the positions of member countries on the international stage and confront the United States and Western Europe.
