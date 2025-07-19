New package of sanctions against Russia. At what stage is the EU?
New package of sanctions against Russia. At what stage is the EU?

The EU is already working on new sanctions against Russia
Source:  online.ua

Work on a new sanctions package against the aggressor country Russia has already started, so it is at the initial stage, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing efforts highlight the EU's commitment to ensuring that Russia faces repercussions for its actions, demonstrating unwavering support for Ukraine.
  • As the contents of the new sanctions package are yet to be revealed, the EU's determination to hold Russia accountable remains steadfast.

The EU is already working on new sanctions against Russia

The head of Estonian diplomacy, Margus Tsahkna, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, official Brussels does not intend to stop at "half-hearted measures."

The Estonian diplomat made it clear that work on the next, 19th package of sanctions has already started.

Each new package reinforces our message: Ukraine is not alone, and Russia will not remain unpunished, — emphasized Margus Tsahkna.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of July 18, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Corеper) adopted the long-awaited 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

What is important to understand is that it could not be approved for a long time due to the opposition of Slovakia and Malta.

The package includes sanctions against another 26 companies for circumventing sanctions, including 11 outside of Russia — seven companies in China (three in Hong Kong), four in Turkey.

In addition, 105 vessels of the "shadow fleet", the price of Russian oil, and the banks of the aggressor country were hit by EU sanctions.

