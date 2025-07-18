Britain imposes sanctions against GRU over Russia's hybrid operations — who's on the lists
Government of Great Britain
Britain
The UK government on July 18 imposed sanctions against three GRU units and Russian intelligence officers over Moscow's hybrid operations.

Points of attention

  • Britain has imposed sanctions against three GRU units and 18 Russian intelligence officers for their involvement in cyber operations supporting Russia's military goals.
  • The sanctions target individuals linked to destabilizing Europe, undermining Ukraine's sovereignty, and posing threats to the security of British citizens.
  • The UK government's strict actions reflect its determination to address and counter Moscow's hybrid operations and safeguard national security.

Britain imposes sanctions against Russia's GRU

This is stated on the British government website.

It is specified that the sanctions were imposed against three units of the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU), as well as 18 intelligence officers "for their participation in cyber and information interference operations around the world in support of Russia's broader geopolitical and military goals."

In particular, the restrictions affected units that were "exposed to participation in the bombing of the Mariupol theater, the attack on Yulia Skripal, and cyber operations in support of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine."

GRU spies are waging a campaign to destabilize Europe, undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, and threaten the security of British citizens. The Kremlin should have no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows, and we will not tolerate it. That is why we are taking strong action to sanction Russian spies.

David Lemmy

David Lemmy

British Foreign Secretary

