Britain imposes sanctions against GRU over Russia's hybrid operations — who's on the lists

The UK government on July 18 imposed sanctions against three GRU units and Russian intelligence officers over Moscow's hybrid operations.
Points of attention
- Britain has imposed sanctions against three GRU units and 18 Russian intelligence officers for their involvement in cyber operations supporting Russia's military goals.
- The sanctions target individuals linked to destabilizing Europe, undermining Ukraine's sovereignty, and posing threats to the security of British citizens.
- The UK government's strict actions reflect its determination to address and counter Moscow's hybrid operations and safeguard national security.
Britain imposes sanctions against Russia's GRU
This is stated on the British government website.
In particular, the restrictions affected units that were "exposed to participation in the bombing of the Mariupol theater, the attack on Yulia Skripal, and cyber operations in support of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine."
