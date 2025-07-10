Sibiga called on Western partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia amid shelling of Kyiv

The European Union and the United States of America should not watch, but rather strengthen sanctions against Russia amid its massive attacks against Ukraine.

“Don't just observe!” — Sibiga appealed to the EU and the US

This was written on his Twitter account by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

Massive Russian attack tonight. Kyiv experienced a particularly horrific night, with brutal attacks by swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to him, as a result of the night shelling in Kyiv there are:

damaged residential buildings;

civilian casualties.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects any peace efforts and diplomacy in favor of terror and war crimes.

I urge our partners to swiftly pass the US Senate bill and the EU's 18th sanctions package. Don't just watch as Russia terrorizes the people of Ukraine. Act now to stop funding the Russian war machine.

There are damaged residential buildings and civilian casualties in the capital, as well as thick smoke in the morning… pic.twitter.com/SvjgNiKLsk — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) July 10, 2025

On June 10, the European Commission presented a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which should hit the enemy's revenues from energy sources, banks, and the military industry.