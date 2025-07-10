Sibiga called on Western partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia amid shelling of Kyiv
Sibiga called on Western partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia amid shelling of Kyiv

Andriy Sybiga
Kyiv
The European Union and the United States of America should not watch, but rather strengthen sanctions against Russia amid its massive attacks against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine calls for Western partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia in response to brutal attacks on Kyiv.
  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects peace efforts and diplomacy, choosing terror and war crimes.

“Don't just observe!” — Sibiga appealed to the EU and the US

This was written on his Twitter account by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

Massive Russian attack tonight. Kyiv experienced a particularly horrific night, with brutal attacks by swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles.

According to him, as a result of the night shelling in Kyiv there are:

  • damaged residential buildings;

  • civilian casualties.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects any peace efforts and diplomacy in favor of terror and war crimes.

I urge our partners to swiftly pass the US Senate bill and the EU's 18th sanctions package. Don't just watch as Russia terrorizes the people of Ukraine. Act now to stop funding the Russian war machine.

On June 10, the European Commission presented a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which should hit the enemy's revenues from energy sources, banks, and the military industry.

A couple of weeks later, Slovakia and Hungary opposed the restrictions, unwilling to lose access to cheap Russian oil and gas. On July 9, Bratislava again blocked sanctions against Russia during a meeting of EU ambassadors.

