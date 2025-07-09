EU ambassadors did not agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia — which prevented
EU ambassadors did not agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia — which prevented

EU
European Union ambassadors failed to approve the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia at a meeting of the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on July 9 due to Slovakia's continued blocking of it.

Points of attention

  • EU ambassadors were unable to approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia due to Slovakia's continued blocking, resulting in a delay in the decision.
  • Slovakia's demand for gas supply guarantees from 2028 from the European Commission has complicated the resolution of the sanctions package issue.

EU did not agree on new sanctions against Russia

This was reported on condition of anonymity by three EU diplomats who hold high positions and are familiar with the progress of the negotiations.

Slovakia continues to block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, and the issue will next be considered at a meeting of EU ambassadors on July 11.

There is still no agreement on the 18th package of sanctions, as Slovakia is blocking its adoption, one of the European diplomats said.

He added that this is happening despite the fact that negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on July 3 were described as "good and productive."

"There is actually growing resentment among EU representatives. We are simply wasting time when we should be giving a decisive response to the recent shameful Russian attacks," another diplomat shared.

The issue of maintaining the oil price ceiling also remains unresolved, with three member states unwilling to apply it, the third source added.

EU ambassadors will return to consider the 18th package of sanctions against Russia on July 11.

It is currently planned that agreement on the sanctions package will be reached this week, and it will be approved by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on July 15.

Recall that Slovakia is blocking sanctions in order to obtain guarantees from the European Commission regarding the consequences of a complete abandonment of Russian gas from 2028.

