Britain has adopted new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

Britain added 10 people and 20 ships to its sanctions list against Russia on June 17.

The British sanctions target four individuals, six legal entities and 20 ships, including oil tankers, companies related to the maritime industry and suppliers of goods to Russia, including electronics.

It is noted that the sanctions are directed against individuals and companies that are or have been involved in destabilizing, undermining, or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine.

Sanctions also target those who benefit from collaborating with or supporting the Russian government.

Britain has already imposed sanctions on more than 2,300 individuals, entities and ships as part of sanctions against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.