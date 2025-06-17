Britain has adopted new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

Britain added 10 people and 20 ships to its sanctions list against Russia on June 17.
Points of attention
- Britain has recently expanded its sanctions against Russia by adding 10 individuals and 20 ships to the restriction lists.
- The new anti-Russian sanctions specifically target individuals and companies posing a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity and those benefitting from supporting the Russian government.
- The sanctions cover entities related to the maritime industry, suppliers of goods to Russia, and individuals involved in destabilizing Ukraine.
Britain has introduced new anti-Russian sanctions
This is stated on the British government website.
The British sanctions target four individuals, six legal entities and 20 ships, including oil tankers, companies related to the maritime industry and suppliers of goods to Russia, including electronics.
It is noted that the sanctions are directed against individuals and companies that are or have been involved in destabilizing, undermining, or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine.
Sanctions also target those who benefit from collaborating with or supporting the Russian government.
Britain has already imposed sanctions on more than 2,300 individuals, entities and ships as part of sanctions against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-