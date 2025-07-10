Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and wounded

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 10, a 68-year-old resident of the capital and a 22-year-old police corporal were killed. At this point, 16 people are known to have been injured. The occupiers also attacked the Kyiv region.

Russia's combined attack on Kyiv and the region: what is known

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified the number of dead and injured.

In 8 districts of the capital, residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure was damaged. In the Podilskyi district, two women died: a 68-year-old resident of the capital and a 22-year-old police corporal, an employee of the metro police. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to him, more than a dozen people are injured, and, unfortunately, the number of victims will increase. People continue to seek medical help. House-to-house searches of the affected houses are underway — the police are checking whether anyone was left without help.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Operational headquarters were immediately deployed at the sites of the strikes. About 400 rescuers and 90 units of fire and rescue, engineering and robotic equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were involved in clearing the rubble and eliminating the consequences of the shelling. Groups of climbers and pyrotechnicians are working.

He also emphasized that police officers are providing perimeter security, documenting the consequences of the Russian Federation's war crime, and helping to evacuate people.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, there are currently 16 victims in the capital. 10 of them have been hospitalized.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that residential buildings, offices, administrative and industrial facilities were damaged in Kyiv.

Shevchenkivskyi district — multi-story residential and office buildings were damaged. Fires broke out on roofs, balconies, and technical floors. There are injuries.

Solomyanskyi district — fires have engulfed administrative and warehouse buildings. In one of the buildings, the consequences of shelling are still being eliminated.

Darnytskyi district — debris fell on the territory of a garage cooperative. The fire has been extinguished, there are no injuries.

Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, Desnyanskyi districts — falling debris and damage to infrastructure were recorded. There are fatalities in Podilskyi district.

All services are operating in an enhanced mode.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

On the night of July 10, the Russians launched suicide drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, towards the Kyiv region. The shelling damaged houses and cars, and there is also information about one injured person.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

The enemy's massive night attack on the Kyiv region lasted almost 10 hours. The enemy used strike drones and missiles against peaceful settlements.

Kalashnik clarified that there is a victim in the Obukhiv district. This is a 51-year-old man who was injured and hospitalized in a local hospital.