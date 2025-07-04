Russia attacked Kyiv at night with drones with Chinese-made components
Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
drones with Chinese-made components
Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine discovered components manufactured in the People's Republic of China in the Geran UAV (the Russian version of the Shahed drone). This is evidenced by the marking of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts.

  • Chinese components manufactured by 'Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd' were discovered in a Russian UAV used in the attack on Kyiv, revealing cooperation between Russia and China in carrying out terrorist acts.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the Russian strike on Kyiv as a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, documenting the evidence of the attack and crimes committed by the aggressors.

SSU found Chinese components in Russian drone

These components, in particular the mountings for the launch catapult, were removed from the drones that the Russian occupiers used to attack the Ukrainian capital on the night of July 3-4.

Currently, the SSU is collecting all evidence of the Russian terrorist attack on Kyiv and documenting the crimes of racists.

Russian drone with Chinese components

The Security Service classifies the Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital as a war crime and has opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

