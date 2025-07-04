Russia attacked Kyiv at night with drones with Chinese-made components

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine discovered components manufactured in the People's Republic of China in the Geran UAV (the Russian version of the Shahed drone). This is evidenced by the marking of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts.

These components, in particular the mountings for the launch catapult, were removed from the drones that the Russian occupiers used to attack the Ukrainian capital on the night of July 3-4.

Currently, the SSU is collecting all evidence of the Russian terrorist attack on Kyiv and documenting the crimes of racists. Share

The Security Service classifies the Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital as a war crime and has opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.