Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — rescuers find dead body
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — rescuers find dead body

State Emergency Service
Russians killed at least one person in Kyiv
Читати українською

Head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko and the press service of the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that a dead person was found during the liquidation of a massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Rescue operations have involved a significant number of personnel and equipment, including dog handlers, police, and volunteers.
  • Coordinated air defense efforts neutralized hundreds of enemy targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Russians killed at least one person in Kyiv

The deceased was discovered during the elimination of the consequences of the attack in the Svyatoshynskyi district of the capital.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, their rescuers at one of the locations unblocked a human body from under the rubble of a destroyed building as a result of a massive Russian strike.

According to the latest data, 26 victims are currently known in Kyiv, including 1 child.

In addition, it is noted that psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing: fire extinguishing and debris removal are underway. More than 300 tons of building debris have been removed so far.

Dog handlers, 512 rescuers, 135 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire robot, police, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and other city services, are involved in the work at the site of the Russian strikes.

During the night of July 3-4, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 550 airstrikes.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 478 enemy targets were neutralized.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine successfully attacked a military facility in the Moscow region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Our people are at home. Ukraine and Russia hold new prisoner exchange
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine continues to rescue its citizens from Russian captivity
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Arm Ukraine to the teeth." Republican Bacon made a clear demand to Trump
Republican Bacon criticized Trump's approach

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?