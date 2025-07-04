Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — rescuers find dead body

Head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko and the press service of the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that a dead person was found during the liquidation of a massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine.

Russians killed at least one person in Kyiv

The deceased was discovered during the elimination of the consequences of the attack in the Svyatoshynskyi district of the capital.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, their rescuers at one of the locations unblocked a human body from under the rubble of a destroyed building as a result of a massive Russian strike.

According to the latest data, 26 victims are currently known in Kyiv, including 1 child.

In addition, it is noted that psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing: fire extinguishing and debris removal are underway. More than 300 tons of building debris have been removed so far.

Dog handlers, 512 rescuers, 135 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire robot, police, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and other city services, are involved in the work at the site of the Russian strikes.

During the night of July 3-4, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 550 airstrikes.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 478 enemy targets were neutralized.