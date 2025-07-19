Australia announced the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The Australian government has officially confirmed that it has transferred M1A1 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Defence Forces as part of an aid package worth 245 million Australian dollars ($160 million - ed.) to protect against Russian aggression.

Ukraine will receive dozens of Abrams tanks

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Australia is one of Ukraine's largest allies outside of NATO.

It has been providing Kyiv with aid, ammunition, and defense equipment since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

What is important to understand is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received most of the 49 tanks from Australia.

The rest will arrive in the coming months, said Defense Secretary Richard Marles.

"The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion," he stressed.

It is worth noting that the tanks are part of the 1.5 billion Australian dollars in aid that Canberra provided to Kyiv.